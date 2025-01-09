O’Keefe, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros square off against the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (4-9, 1-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-8, 2-2 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30…

East Texas A&M Lions (4-9, 1-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-8, 2-2 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts East Texas A&M in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Vaqueros have gone 5-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is eighth in the Southland with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 5.9.

The Lions are 1-3 in conference games. East Texas A&M is seventh in the Southland scoring 25.7 points per game in the paint led by Nyaluak Dak averaging 4.0.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 43.7% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Vaqueros.

Nykesha Sanders is averaging 5.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.