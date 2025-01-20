Ohio visits Eastern Michigan after Mitchell’s 27-point game

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Eastern Michigan after Shereef Mitchell scored 27 points in Ohio’s 92-80 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Eagles are 3-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalin Billingsley averaging 1.8.

The Bobcats are 4-1 in conference games. Ohio is ninth in the MAC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by AJ Clayton averaging 6.2.

Eastern Michigan scores 71.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 74.9 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 81.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 77.6 Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Bobcats face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Clayton is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

