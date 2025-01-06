Ohio visits Buffalo following Sabol’s 25-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (7-6, 1-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (5-8, 0-1 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (7-6, 1-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (5-8, 0-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Ohio after Ryan Sabol scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 93-79 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 4-1 in home games. Buffalo ranks fifth in the MAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Tyson Dunn averaging 5.5.

The Bobcats are 1-0 in conference matchups. Ohio has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Buffalo scores 73.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 73.9 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 78.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 82.0 Buffalo allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabol is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 16.6 points.

AJ Clayton is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

