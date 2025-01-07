Ohio visits Buffalo following Sabol’s 25-point game

Ohio Bobcats (7-6, 1-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (5-8, 0-1 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (7-6, 1-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (5-8, 0-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Ohio after Ryan Sabol scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 93-79 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 4-1 in home games. Buffalo is eighth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Noah Batchelor paces the Bulls with 5.7 boards.

The Bobcats are 1-0 in MAC play. Ohio is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Buffalo is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The Bulls and Bobcats square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabol is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulls.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.