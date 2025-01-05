Ohio State visits Minnesota after Garcia’s 20-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Ohio State after Dawson Garcia scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 81-61 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers are 8-3 on their home court. Minnesota has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Buckeyes are 1-2 in conference matchups. Ohio State is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 81.3 points per game and is shooting 49.5%.

Minnesota scores 67.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 69.8 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Buckeyes meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 10 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

