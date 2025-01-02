Ohio State plays No. 18 Michigan State after Thornton’s 33-point game

Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts No. 18 Michigan State after Bruce Thornton scored 33 points in Ohio State’s 103-83 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 on their home court. Ohio State averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Spartans square off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Buckeyes.

Jaden is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

