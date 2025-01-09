Ohio State hosts Shelstad and No. 15 Oregon

Oregon Ducks (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Oregon takes on Ohio State after Jackson Shelstad scored 23 points in Oregon’s 83-79 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes are 7-2 on their home court. Ohio State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Ducks are 2-2 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Ohio State averages 81.8 points, 12.4 more per game than the 69.4 Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Ducks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Buckeyes.

Nate Bittle is averaging 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

