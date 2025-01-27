Ohio plays Toledo, aims for 9th straight home win

Toledo Rockets (11-8, 5-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-8, 5-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio…

Toledo Rockets (11-8, 5-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-8, 5-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Toledo trying to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats have gone 8-0 at home. Ohio is the top team in the MAC with 15.9 fast break points.

The Rockets are 5-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo is third in the MAC scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Sonny Wilson averaging 9.4.

Ohio scores 80.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 77.5 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Ohio allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 54.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

