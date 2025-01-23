Ohio plays Kent State after Paveletzke’s 28-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-6, 3-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-8, 4-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-6, 3-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-8, 4-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Kent State after Jackson Paveletzke scored 28 points in Ohio’s 94-87 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Ohio is the top team in the MAC with 36.6 points in the paint led by Paveletzke averaging 7.3.

The Golden Flashes are 3-3 against conference opponents. Kent State averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Ohio makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Kent State averages 70.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 75.9 Ohio gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. AJ Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cian Medley is averaging 6.4 points and four assists for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 16.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

