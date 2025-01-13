Ohio faces Ball State following Clayton’s 31-point game

Ball State Cardinals (8-7, 2-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-6, 3-0 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (8-7, 2-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-6, 3-0 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Ball State after AJ Clayton scored 31 points in Ohio’s 108-70 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bobcats have gone 6-0 at home. Ohio is sixth in the MAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clayton averaging 5.2.

The Cardinals are 2-1 in MAC play. Ball State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio scores 80.8 points, 10.0 more per game than the 70.8 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 76.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 74.0 Ohio gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Cardinals face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bobcats.

Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.5 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

