Ognacevic scores 31, Lipscomb beats Austin Peay 88-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 31 points led Lipscomb over Austin Peay 88-60 on Saturday night.

Ognacevic also had 12 rebounds for the Bisons (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Joe Anderson went 3 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

Tate McCubbin led the Governors (7-12, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two steals. Quan Lax added 11 points and three steals for Austin Peay. Isaac Haney also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

