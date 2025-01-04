Ognacevic scores 21 as Lipscomb rolls past North Florida 96-64

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 21 points in Lipscomb’s 96-64 victory against North Florida on Saturday. Ognacevic also…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 21 points in Lipscomb’s 96-64 victory against North Florida on Saturday.

Ognacevic also added five rebounds for the Bisons (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dylan Faulkner scored 19 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Will Pruitt went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Ospreys (7-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Liam Murphy, who finished with 13 points and two blocks. North Florida also got 10 points from Jasai Miles. Kamrin Oriol finished with nine points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Lipscomb hosts Queens and North Florida travels to play Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

