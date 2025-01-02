Oglesby leads Oral Roberts against South Dakota State after 22-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota State after Jalei Oglesby scored 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 124-47 victory over the Haskell Fighting Indians.

The Golden Eagles are 7-0 on their home court. Oral Roberts has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jackrabbits are 3-1 on the road. South Dakota State averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Oral Roberts makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). South Dakota State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Oral Roberts gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Jackrabbits meet Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruthie Udoumoh is averaging 13.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Brooklyn Meyer is shooting 58.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.