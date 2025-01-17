Odom leads Tulsa against South Florida after 22-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-8, 2-2 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-8, 2-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits South Florida after Dwon Odom scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 69-63 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Bulls are 6-2 in home games. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 15.7 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 4.2.

The Golden Hurricane are 2-2 in conference play. Tulsa is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

South Florida averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Golden Hurricane face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reid is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 13 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals.

Odom is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.