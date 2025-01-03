Odom and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane visit conference foe UAB

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dwon Odom and Tulsa take on Yaxel Lendeborg and UAB in AAC action.

The Blazers are 6-3 in home games. UAB is the AAC leader with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Lendeborg averaging 9.9.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks third in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Odom averaging 4.0.

UAB makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Tulsa has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is scoring 16.3 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Blazers.

Keaston Willis is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 88.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

