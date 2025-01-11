Oday, CSU Fullerton Titans to host Nemeiksa and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 2-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-12, 0-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 2-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-12, 0-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -8.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays Hawaii in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Titans have gone 4-4 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-2 in Big West play. Hawaii averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 62.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 68.3 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 72.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.5 CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Rainbow Warriors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.