O’Connor’s 16 lead George Mason over Richmond 64-58

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brayden O’Connor had 16 points in George Mason’s 64-58 victory over Richmond on Wednesday night.

O’Connor shot 3 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Woody Newton scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Darius Maddox had 10 points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Dusan Neskovic finished with 16 points for the Spiders (7-9, 2-1). Richmond also got 11 points and two steals from Apostolos Roumoglou. Mike Walz finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Newton scored 13 points in the first half and George Mason went into the break trailing 32-28. George Mason pulled off the victory after a 13-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 41-32 with 12:48 left in the half. Maddox scored 10 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. George Mason hosts UMass and Richmond squares off against Rhode Island at home.

