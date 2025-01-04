Oakland takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Skorupski’s 25-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 5-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 4-0 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 5-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 4-0 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Maddy Skorupski scored 25 points in Oakland’s 71-68 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-1 in home games. Oakland has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mastodons have gone 5-0 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 14.5 assists per game led by Sydney Freeman averaging 2.6.

Oakland’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Mastodons square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Royal-Davis is averaging 4.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies.

Lauren Ross is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

