Oakland takes on Milwaukee on 3-game skid

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-10, 4-3 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-14, 1-6 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland is looking to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Panthers have gone 3-4 at home. Milwaukee has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-3 in Horizon play. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon with 12.1 assists per game led by Maddy Skorupski averaging 2.8.

Milwaukee is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 62.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 69.9 Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Golden Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Lutz is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

Skorupski is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 56.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.