Oakland secures 65-59 win against Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) — Tuburu Niavalurua had 13 points in Oakland’s 65-59 win against Detroit Mercy on Saturday. Niavalurua added 11…

DETROIT (AP) — Tuburu Niavalurua had 13 points in Oakland’s 65-59 win against Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Niavalurua added 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 5-4 Horizon League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line and added 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Jayson Woodrich shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Nate Johnson led the Titans (6-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Ryan Kalambay added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit Mercy. Grant Gondrezick II finished with 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.