Oakland hosts Givon and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (6-12, 2-7 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 5-4 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Oakland after Noa Givon scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 67-61 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-3 in home games. Oakland is seventh in the Horizon scoring 61.7 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The Colonials are 2-7 in conference games. Robert Morris averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Oakland scores 61.7 points per game, equal to what Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 58.2 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 72.9 Oakland gives up to opponents.

The Golden Grizzlies and Colonials face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Lee is averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Colonials. Givon is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

