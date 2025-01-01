Oakland hosts Fulks and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (10-4, 3-0 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-10, 1-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (10-4, 3-0 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-10, 1-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Oakland after Themus Fulks scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 88-81 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-1 on their home court. Oakland is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 3-0 in conference games. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League with 44.0 points per game in the paint led by Fulks averaging 8.5.

Oakland’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Christie averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

Fulks is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

