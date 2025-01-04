Oakland hosts Dickerson and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (9-6, 1-3 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-10, 2-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3…

Robert Morris Colonials (9-6, 1-3 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-10, 2-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Oakland after Amarion Dickerson scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 78-76 overtime loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-1 in home games. Oakland is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Colonials are 1-3 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Oakland’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris’ 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Oakland has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 5.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

Alvaro Folgueiras is scoring 13.1 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

