Oakland hosts Cleveland State after Skorupski’s 29-point showing

Cleveland State Vikings (12-2, 4-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7, 3-0 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Cleveland State after Maddy Skorupski scored 29 points in Oakland’s 86-85 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-1 at home. Oakland has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vikings are 4-0 in Horizon play. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 6.6.

Oakland’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Oakland allows.

The Golden Grizzlies and Vikings match up Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Royal-Davis is averaging 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Vikings: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points.

