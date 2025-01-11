Oakland faces Northern Kentucky, aims to stop road skid

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-12, 2-4 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-12, 2-4 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -4; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Golden Grizzlies play Northern Kentucky.

The Norse have gone 8-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is second in the Horizon League with 14.8 assists per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 4.8.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-4 in conference matchups. Oakland is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Norse.

Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.