Oakland faces Milwaukee for conference showdown

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-10, 4-3 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-14, 1-6 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maddy Skorupski and Oakland visit Kacee Baumhower and Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 3-4 at home. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Lutz averaging 3.7.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-3 in conference games. Oakland is seventh in the Horizon scoring 62.3 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 62.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 69.9 Milwaukee gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baumhower is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Panthers.

Skorupski is averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 steals for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 56.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

