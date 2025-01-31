Oakland faces Detroit Mercy, aims to end home losing streak

Detroit Mercy Titans (12-8, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-13, 5-6 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (12-8, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-13, 5-6 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Detroit Mercy.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-4 at home. Oakland is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 6-6 against conference opponents. Detroit Mercy is fifth in the Horizon scoring 64.3 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

Oakland’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oakland allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and two steals for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.