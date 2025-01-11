Oakland defeats Northern Kentucky 68-53

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — D.Q. Cole’s 16 points helped Oakland defeat Northern Kentucky 68-53 on Saturday night. Cole added…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — D.Q. Cole’s 16 points helped Oakland defeat Northern Kentucky 68-53 on Saturday night.

Cole added five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (6-12, 3-4 Horizon League). Tuburu Niavalurua scored 15 points while going 7 of 8 from the field and added nine rebounds. Isaiah Jones shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Sam Vinson finished with 11 points for the Norse (9-9, 4-3). Josh Dilling added 10 points for Northern Kentucky. LJ Wells also had eight points and two steals.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Oakland hosts IU Indianapolis and Northern Kentuckysquares off against Cleveland State on the road.

