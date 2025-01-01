Nye leads No. 19 Alabama against Florida

Florida Gators (9-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama hosts…

Florida Gators (9-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama hosts Florida after Aaliyah Nye scored 30 points in Alabama’s 93-46 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Crimson Tide have gone 7-0 in home games. Alabama is 11-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Gators are 1-1 on the road. Florida is 9-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Alabama gives up.

The Crimson Tide and Gators square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essence Cody is averaging 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Crimson Tide.

Liv McGill is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 assists and two steals for the Gators.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.