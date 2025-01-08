Nutter’s 22 help Georgia State down Georgia Southern 82-78 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Zarigue Nutter’s 22 points helped Georgia State defeat Georgia Southern 82-78 in overtime on Wednesday night. Nutter…

ATLANTA (AP) — Zarigue Nutter’s 22 points helped Georgia State defeat Georgia Southern 82-78 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Nutter added six rebounds for the Panthers (6-10, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Cesare Edwards scored 20 points while going 8 of 14 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Toneari Lane had 18 points and shot 4 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Adante’ Holiman led the way for the Eagles (8-8, 1-3) with 19 points and two steals. Dontae Horne added 14 points and three steals for Georgia Southern. Bradley Douglas also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Georgia State hosts Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern goes on the road to play Marshall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

