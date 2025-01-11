Nutter scores 23, Georgia State beats Coastal Carolina 79-74

ATLANTA (AP) — Zarigue Nutter’s 23 points helped Georgia State defeat Coastal Carolina 79-74 on Saturday night. Nutter shot 8…

ATLANTA (AP) — Zarigue Nutter’s 23 points helped Georgia State defeat Coastal Carolina 79-74 on Saturday night.

Nutter shot 8 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Toneari Lane added 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Cesare Edwards finished 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Rasheed Jones finished with 18 points and four steals for the Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4). Jordan Battle added 15 points for Coastal Carolina. Noah Amenhauser had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Georgia State next plays Wednesday against Texas State on the road, and Coastal Carolina will host Georgia Southern on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.