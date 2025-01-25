Nunez and the Campbell Camels visit conference foe Stony Brook

Campbell Camels (10-8, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 4-3 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Campbell Camels (10-8, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 4-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zaida Gonzalez and Stony Brook host Gemma Nunez and Campbell in CAA play Sunday.

The Seawolves are 7-2 in home games. Stony Brook ranks sixth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Shamarla King leads the Seawolves with 6.9 boards.

The Camels have gone 3-3 against CAA opponents. Campbell averages 62.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Stony Brook is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 62.3 points per game, 3.1 more than the 59.2 Stony Brook gives up.

The Seawolves and Camels face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breauna Ware is averaging 11.6 points for the Seawolves. Gonzalez is averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Gianni Boone is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Camels. Ciara Alexander is averaging 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Camels: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.