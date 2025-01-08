Nugent’s 21 lead Holy Cross over Navy 70-59

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Joe Nugent scored 21 points and Holy Cross beat Navy 70-59 on Wednesday night. Nugent also…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Joe Nugent scored 21 points and Holy Cross beat Navy 70-59 on Wednesday night.

Nugent also contributed nine rebounds for the Crusaders (10-6, 2-1 Patriot League). Caleb Kenney scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and added eight rebounds. DeAndre Williams went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five steals.

Aidan Kehoe led the Midshipmen (5-11, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Donovan Draper added 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for Navy. Carnegie Johnson had 10 points.

Nugent scored 11 points and Holy Cross led Navy at the half, 38-30. Kenney’s hook shot with 15:27 remaining in the second half gave Holy Cross the lead for good at 44-42.

