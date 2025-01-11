Nugent and Holy Cross host Lafayette

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-6, 2-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-6, 2-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Lafayette after Joe Nugent scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 70-59 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Leopards have gone 5-2 at home. Lafayette has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crusaders are 2-1 against conference opponents. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot League allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Lafayette’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is scoring 11.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Leopards.

Max Green is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

