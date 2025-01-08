Notre Dame visits NC State after Burton’s 23-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (8-6, 1-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (8-6, 1-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits NC State after Markus Burton scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 74-73 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolfpack have gone 8-1 at home. NC State ranks eighth in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 2.1.

The Fighting Irish are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame ranks seventh in the ACC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Allocco averaging 4.1.

NC State makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Notre Dame averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game NC State gives up.

The Wolfpack and Fighting Irish match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael O’Connell is averaging 6.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Wolfpack.

Tae Davis is averaging 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

