Notre Dame takes on Syracuse after Davis’ 26-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-9, 2-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Syracuse after Tae Davis scored 26 points in Notre Dame’s 78-60 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Orange are 7-3 on their home court. Syracuse has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Irish are 2-4 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is eighth in the ACC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Allocco averaging 4.0.

Syracuse’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Orange.

Kebba Njie is averaging 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

