Notre Dame plays Boston College after Burton’s 23-point outing

Boston College Eagles (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Boston College Eagles (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -11; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Boston College after Markus Burton scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 86-78 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-2 at home. Notre Dame averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 in conference matchups. Boston College allows 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Notre Dame is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 71.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 71.5 Notre Dame gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Davis is averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

Donald Hand Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.