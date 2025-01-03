Notre Dame hosts Jackson and North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-6, 1-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-6, 1-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12…

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-6, 1-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-6, 1-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits Notre Dame after Ian Jackson scored 23 points in North Carolina’s 83-70 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-1 at home. Notre Dame scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 1-1 in conference games. North Carolina ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 6.1.

Notre Dame scores 75.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.6 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Notre Dame allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kebba Njie is averaging 6.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

Cadeau is averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.