Northwestern visits Penn State following Baldwin’s 23-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Northwestern after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 23 points in Penn State’s 86-66 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Nittany Lions are 8-0 in home games. Penn State scores 88.2 points while outscoring opponents by 21.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Penn State makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Northwestern averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Penn State gives up.

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Leach is averaging 14.1 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

