Northwestern visits No. 20 Michigan after Wolf’s 23-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan plays Northwestern after Danny Wolf scored 23 points in Michigan’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines have gone 8-0 in home games. Michigan ranks third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Wolf leads the Wolverines with 10.1 boards.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in Big Ten play. Northwestern ranks fifth in the Big Ten allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Michigan averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Michigan allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wolverines.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 18.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.