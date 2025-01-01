Northwestern visits Baldwin and Penn State

Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Northwestern after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 23 points in Penn State’s 86-66 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-0 in home games. Penn State is second in the Big Ten scoring 88.2 points while shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in conference play. Northwestern is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Penn State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Penn State gives up.

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Nittany Lions.

Jalen Leach is averaging 14.1 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.