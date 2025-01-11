Northwestern takes on No. 1 UCLA on 4-game skid

Northwestern Wildcats (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern looks to stop its four-game skid with a victory against No. 1 UCLA.

The Bruins have gone 7-0 at home. UCLA is 14-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 0-5 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

UCLA averages 82.9 points, 11.3 more per game than the 71.6 Northwestern allows. Northwestern scores 13.7 more points per game (66.4) than UCLA allows (52.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elina Aarnisalo is averaging seven points and 4.8 assists for the Bruins.

Caroline Lau is averaging 4.3 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

