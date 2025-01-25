Northwestern State visits SFA following Atamah’s 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 5-2 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-5, 4-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 5-2 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-5, 4-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays SFA after Vernell Atamah scored 21 points in Northwestern State’s 66-57 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Ladyjacks are 6-1 on their home court. SFA is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demons are 5-2 in Southland play. Northwestern State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

SFA scores 80.6 points, 23.4 more per game than the 57.2 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than SFA gives up.

The Ladyjacks and Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.3 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Atamah is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Demons. Mya Blake is averaging 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.