Northwestern State takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Blake’s 25-point outing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-11, 5-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-10, 5-4 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Mya Blake scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 59-55 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Demons are 6-2 on their home court. Northwestern State is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 5-5 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

Northwestern State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.7 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 35.9% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The Demons and Vaqueros face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Vernell Atamah is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kade Hackerott is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 11.9 points, 15.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 57.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

