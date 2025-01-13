Northwestern State plays Texas A&M-CC following Thomas’ 25-point game

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 4-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-6, 4-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 4-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-6, 4-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -9; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Texas A&M-CC after Micah Thomas scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 75-67 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Islanders have gone 9-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC averages 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Demons are 4-1 in Southland play. Northwestern State is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Demons meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Islanders.

Jon Sanders averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

