Northwestern State plays New Orleans in conference showdown

New Orleans Privateers (0-14, 0-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-7, 4-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mya Blake and Northwestern State host Nora Francois and New Orleans in Southland play Thursday.

The Demons have gone 5-1 in home games. Northwestern State leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Vernell Atamah leads the Demons with 6.2 rebounds.

The Privateers are 0-5 in Southland play. New Orleans gives up 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.8 points per game.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 34.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 36.0% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demons.

Francois is averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

