Northwestern State plays Lamar following Blake’s 37-point game

Northwestern State Demons (8-9, 5-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-4, 8-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (8-9, 5-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-4, 8-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays Lamar after Mya Blake scored 37 points in Northwestern State’s 67-65 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Cardinals are 9-0 in home games. Lamar scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Demons are 5-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Lamar scores 71.7 points, 13.9 more per game than the 57.8 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Lamar gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akasha Davis is averaging 13 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Sabria Dean is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blake is averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 56.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.