Northwestern State faces SE Louisiana after Atamah’s 29-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (13-3, 7-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-7, 5-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts SE Louisiana after Vernell Atamah scored 29 points in Northwestern State’s 83-66 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Demons are 6-1 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks third in the Southland in team defense, giving up 56.6 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Lions have gone 7-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is the leader in the Southland scoring 13.4 fast break points per game.

Northwestern State averages 60.9 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 56.1 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana scores 12.9 more points per game (69.5) than Northwestern State gives up to opponents (56.6).

The Demons and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharna Ayres averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc.

Alexius Horne is averaging 15.3 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 58.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

