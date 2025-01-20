Northwestern State defeats New Orleans 73-61

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Addison Patterson’s 17 points helped Northwestern State defeat New Orleans 73-61 on Monday. Patterson added 11…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Addison Patterson’s 17 points helped Northwestern State defeat New Orleans 73-61 on Monday.

Patterson added 11 rebounds and three steals for the Demons (9-10, 5-3 Southland Conference). Micah Thomas scored 10 points while going 2 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Love Bettis had 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Privateers (4-15, 2-6) were led in scoring by Jamond Vincent, who finished with 24 points and two steals. New Orleans also got 19 points and two steals from James White.

Both teams play Saturday. Northwestern State visits Stephen F. Austin and New Orleans squares off against Houston Christian at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

