Northwestern hosts No. 24 Minnesota on home slide

Minnesota Golden Gophers (16-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts No. 24 Minnesota looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 in home games. Northwestern is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Gophers are 4-2 in Big Ten play. Minnesota averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 24.0 points per game.

Northwestern’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 5.8 more points per game (77.4) than Northwestern allows (71.6).

The Wildcats and Golden Gophers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caileigh Walsh is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the Wildcats.

Grace Grocholski is scoring 11.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

